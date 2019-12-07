After Morgan State outscored Longwood 40-32 in the first half, both teams scored 33 in the second as the hosts clinched the victory. The Bears’ 40 points in the first half were a season best for the team.

Jaylon Wilson had 15 points for the Lancers (4-6), who have now lost five games in a row. DeShaun Wade added 13 points.

Morgan State matches up against La Salle on the road next Saturday. Longwood matches up against Stetson on the road next Sunday.

___

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

