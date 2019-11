Dawes was front and center of Clemson’s back-breaking first-half run, starting things off with a 3-pointer. Hunter Tyson, Curran Scott and Tevin Mack also had long-range baskets during the stretch, which Dawes closed with a bucket to put the Tigers ahead 34-7.

Texas Tech transfer Khavon Moore added a 3-pointer near the end of the half that grew the lead to 51-19 against the overmatched Bulldogs.

Mack, a graduate transfer from Alabama, scored 14 of his 16 points in the first half, including three 3-pointers.

The Bulldogs have not won since defeating Mississippi Valley State 78-63 last February.

Brandon Miller led Alabama A&M with 17 points off five 3-pointers.

Tigers sophomore Trey Jemison had a career best 10 points and four of his team’s seven blocks in putting away the Bulldogs.

BIG PICTURE

Alabama A&M: The Bulldogs are in the midst of a rugged start to their season. They have two more games with Atlantic Coast Conference teams at Miami on Dec. 14 and at Notre Dame on Dec. 29, their last nonconference game before starting league play in the SWAC. Alabama A&M has also played at Cincinnati this season.

Clemson: The Tigers biggest nonconference tests start Sunday at a tournament in Las Vegas where they’ll face TCU and either Colorado or Wyoming. Then comes a post-Thanksgiving trip to Minnesota as part of the ACC-Big Ten Challenge on Dec. 2.

UP NEXT

Alabama A&M returns home to face Troy on Monday night.

Clemson plays TCU in Las Vegas on Sunday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

