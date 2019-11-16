Dexter McClanahan was the top scorer for the Colonels (2-2) with 20 points. D’Angelo Hunter had 15 points for Nicholls State.

The Tigers took control of the game by scoring ten consecutive points in the second half to break a 48-48 tie. Days had two field goals in this stretch. The Colonels came no closer than five points the rest of the game.

AD

Nicholls State took a 29-21 lead in the first half after scoring nine consecutive points. McClanahan made two baskets, including a 3-pointer, during that stretch.

AD

However, LSU answered in the final minutes before halftime with its own 9-0 run. Mays scored five of those nine points as the Tigers went ahead of the Colonels 37-36.

A 3-pointer by McClanahan with 36 seconds remaining in the first half put Nicholls State ahead 39-37. Watford made one foul shot with ten seconds before halftime to leave LSU behind by one point.

BIG PICTURE

LSU: The Tigers bounced back from their loss at VCU on Wednesday with their 19th consecutive victory against in-state opponents. LSU has also won 11 straight games at home against non-conference opponents.

AD

Nicholls State: The Colonels came up short as they tried to knock off their second Power Five Conference opponent this season. Nicholls State won at Pittsburgh one week ago. The Colonels dropped an overtime decision at Illinois to begin their season Nov. 5.

UP NEXT

LSU will play host to Maryland-Baltimore County on Tuesday night.

Nicholls State will play its fourth road game out of five this season at Rhode Island on Tuesday night.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD