TEAM LEADERSHIP: Virginia Tech’s Landers Nolley II has averaged 20.5 points and 4.7 rebounds while Nahiem Alleyne has put up 12.2 points. For the Flyers, Obi Toppin has averaged 24 points and 8.3 rebounds while Jalen Crutcher has put up 13.3 points and 5.8 assists.TERRIFIC TOPPIN: Toppin has connected on 50 percent of the 10 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 7 over the last three games. He’s also made 77.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

AD

ASSIST RATIOS: The Hokies have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Flyers. Virginia Tech has 64 assists on 89 field goals (71.9 percent) over its previous three outings while Dayton has assists on 58 of 101 field goals (57.4 percent) during its past three games.

AD

DID YOU KNOW: The stout Virginia Tech defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 35.1 percent, the 11th-lowest mark in Division I. Dayton has allowed opponents to shoot 45.6 percent through four games (ranking the Flyers 278th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD