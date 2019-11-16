Drake took an early two-score lead when Ian Corwin threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Devin Cates and Drew Lauer ran it in from 13 yards. Chisholm’s 9-yard run before the first quarter ended made it 14-7. Lauer added a 9-yard run, and the 2-point conversion made it 22-7.

Dayton responded when Cook ran it in from 4-yards out, and Sam Webster kicked a 23-yard field goal to reduce the margin to 22-17 with 31 seconds before halftime.

AD

The turning point came on the ensuing drive when the Bulldogs took a short kickoff and quickly moved into scoring position. Brandon Easterling picked off Corwin at the goal line and returned it the distance to end the half. The 2-point conversion made it 25-22 and the Flyers led the rest of the way.

Easterling became the 11th Dayton player to intercept three passes in a game.

Corwin threw for 306 yards, two scores and four interceptions.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD