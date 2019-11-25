Toppin went 9 for 11 from the floor and made all five of his free throws.

Dayton, the 2003 Maui champion, will move on to face No. 3 Michigan State or Virginia Tech.

Georgia (4-1) struggled with turnovers early in its first trip to Maui, digging a deep hole it never had a chance of recovering from.

AD

The Bulldogs had 23 turnovers that led to 22 Dayton points and shot 4 of 16 from the 3-point arc.

Tye Fagan led Georgia with 11 points.

AD

Dayton got the season off to a flying start, winning its first three games by an average of 19.7 points per game.

Georgia opened its second season under Tom Crean with three blowout wins before holding off Georgia Tech last week.

Once in Maui, the Flyers jumped on Georgia through Teppin, making seven of their first eight shots during an opening 16-4 run.

A 6-foot-9 sophomore, Teppin used his length to go around and over the Bulldogs, scoring 14 points in the first five minutes.

Georgia began collapsing around Teppin and that opened the floor for the rest of the Flyers, who led 43-25 at halftime.

AD

The Bulldogs also struggled offensively, turning it over 15 times and missing all seven of their first-half 3-point attempts.

BIG PICTURE

Georgia’s good start to the 2019-20 season came to a screeching halt in paradise with a slow start and a rash of turnovers.

AD

Toppin showcased his formidable skills on the national stage and the Flyers showed why they’re a popular mid-major pick to make a run in March.

UP NEXT

Dayton faces the winner between No. 3 Michigan State and Virginia Tech in Tuesday’s semifinals.

Georgia will play the Michigan State-Virginia Tech loser.

___

For more AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD