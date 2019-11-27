Michaela Onyenwere scored 22 points to lead the Bruins (5-0), Charisma Osborne added 15 and Lauryn Miller had 14 on 7-for-7 shooting.

UCLA shot 62.5% in the second half and finished at 55% for the game, making 10 of 19 3-pointers.

Dean scored the first two baskets of the game and had 10 points in the first quarter as the Bruins raced to a 29-14 lead. Onyenwere and Dean had 15 points apiece by halftime, when the Bruins led 52-26.

The Bulldogs (3-2), shot 31% in the first half but were 13 of 24 in the second. Ellen Margaret Andrews was 8 of 10 and scored 22 points. Roxy Barahman and Camilla Emsbo added 13 points apiece. The Bulldogs will celebrate Thanksgiving in nearby Calabasas at the home of Barahman’s family.

