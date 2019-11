Andre Fox scored a career-high 28 points for the Jaguars (5-3), including a jumper with a second to go in regulation that tied the game and sent it into overtime. Chad Lott added 15 points. Trhae Mitchell had 12 points, seven rebounds and five blocks.

La Salle faces Villanova on the road on Sunday. South Alabama faces Richmond on the road next Sunday.

