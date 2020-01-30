TEAM LEADERS: The electric Nate Darling is putting up 19.7 points and four rebounds to lead the way for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Complementing Darling is Justyn Mutts, who is maintaining an average of 12.5 points and 8.6 rebounds per game. The Dragons are led by James Butler, who is averaging a double-double with 13 points and 11.8 rebounds.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Dragons have allowed only 68 points per game to Colonial Athletic opponents so far. That’s an improvement from the 71.7 per game they allowed against non-conference opponents.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Camren Wynter has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Drexel field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 16 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

BEHIND THE ARC: Delaware’s Ryan Allen has attempted 133 3-pointers and connected on 33.1 percent of them, and is 14 for 45 over his last five games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Dragons have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Blue Hens. Delaware has an assist on 43 of 85 field goals (50.6 percent) over its past three outings while Drexel has assists on 36 of 69 field goals (52.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Drexel is ranked first among CAA teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 31.5 percent. The Dragons have averaged 10.8 offensive boards per game.

