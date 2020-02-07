FAB FRESHMEN: James Madison’s Matt Lewis, Darius Banks and Michael Christmas have collectively accounted for 52 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 51 percent of all Dukes points over the last five games.MIGHTY MATT: Lewis has connected on 37.1 percent of the 151 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 16 of 33 over the last five games. He’s also made 70.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

TWO STREAKS: James Madison has dropped its last five road games, scoring 69 points and allowing 80.4 points during those contests. Delaware has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 81 points while giving up 76.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Blue Hens have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Dukes. Delaware has 39 assists on 78 field goals (50 percent) over its past three matchups while James Madison has assists on 33 of 78 field goals (42.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Delaware is ranked second among CAA teams with an average of 74.5 points per game. The Fightin’ Blue Hens have averaged 78.4 per game over their five-game winning streak.

