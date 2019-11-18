TEAM LEADERS: St. Francis (Pa.)’s Keith Braxton has averaged 17.5 points and 7.8 rebounds while Isaiah Blackmon has put up 18.5 points and 5.3 rebounds. For the Fightin’ Blue Hens, Nate Darling has averaged 26 points and 4.5 rebounds while Kevin Anderson has put up 12.4 points and 5.6 assists.DOMINANT DARLING: Darling has connected on 59.4 percent of the 32 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 14 for 23 over his last three games. He’s also converted 64.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Red Flash have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Fightin’ Blue Hens. St. Francis (Pa.) has an assist on 30 of 82 field goals (36.6 percent) across its past three matchups while Delaware has assists on 26 of 84 field goals (31 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: St. Francis (Pa.) is ranked second among NEC teams with an average of 76.5 points per game.

