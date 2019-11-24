BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Delaware State’s John Crosby has averaged 18 points and 4.7 rebounds while Ameer Bennett has put up 11.7 points and 6.5 rebounds. For the Buccaneers, Dontrell Shuler has averaged 19 points while Phlandrous Fleming Jr. has put up 8.3 points and 6.5 rebounds.SHULER CAN SHOOT: Shuler has connected on 29.4 percent of the 17 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 10 over the last three games. He’s also converted 56 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Charleston Southern has lost its last three road games, scoring 52 points, while allowing 82.3 per game.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Buccaneers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Hornets. Delaware State has an assist on 38 of 79 field goals (48.1 percent) over its past three outings while Charleston Southern has assists on 30 of 60 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

RECENT GAMES: Charleston Southern has scored 49.6 points while allowing 83.6 points over its last five games. Delaware State has averaged 70.8 points and given up 95 over its last five.

