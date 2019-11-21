BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: East Tennessee State’s Bo Hodges has averaged 17 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.3 blocks while Tray Boyd III has put up 12.5 points. For the Hornets, John Crosby has averaged 19.8 points and 4.4 rebounds while Ameer Bennett has put up 12.4 points and 6.6 rebounds.JUMPING FOR JOHN: Crosby has connected on 36 percent of the 25 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 17 over the last three games. He’s also converted 75 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Delaware State has lost its last three road games, scoring 68 points, while allowing 95 per game.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Buccaneers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Hornets. East Tennessee State has an assist on 45 of 79 field goals (57 percent) over its previous three outings while Delaware State has assists on 33 of 82 field goals (40.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: East Tennessee State is ranked first among SoCon teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 36.7 percent. The Buccaneers have averaged 11.8 offensive boards per game.

