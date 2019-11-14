SQUAD LEADERS: The prolific Anthony Edwards is putting up 26.5 points, seven rebounds and 3.5 steals to lead the charge for the Bulldogs. Sahvir Wheeler has paired with Edwards and is putting up 14.5 points and 5.5 assists per game. The Hornets are led by John Stansbury, who is averaging 13 points and five rebounds.JUMPING FOR JOHN: Stansbury has connected on 40 percent of the five 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 85.7 percent of his free throws this season.