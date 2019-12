BOTTOM LINE: The Delaware State Hornets will be taking on the Shock of Division II Washington Adventist. Delaware State lost 81-62 to St. Francis (NY) in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: John Crosby has averaged 22.3 points and 5.7 rebounds this year for Delaware State. Ameer Bennett has complemented Crosby with 11.9 points and seven rebounds per game.JUMPING FOR JOHN: Crosby has connected on 45.1 percent of the 71 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 13 of 21 over the last three games. He’s also made 77.9 percent of his foul shots this season.