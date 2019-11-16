LORETTO, Pa. — Joel Denley ran for three touchdowns and Jason Brown threw for three more, all to EJ Jenkins, as St. Francis of Pennsylvania walloped Wagner, 42-8 in a Northeast Conference contest Saturday afternoon.

Denley scored twice in the final six minutes of the first quarter on runs of 5- and 9-yards. Brown threw 2 yards to Jenkins to make it 21-0 at the break and Denley ran 35 yards to cap the first series of the second half and make it 28-0.