SUPER SENIORS: Air Force has relied heavily on its seniors. Lavelle Scottie, Ryan Swan, Caleb Morris and Sid Tomes have collectively accounted for 57 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 64 percent of all Falcons points over the team’s last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Jase Townsend has made or assisted on 42 percent of all Denver field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 18 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 66: Denver is 0-7 this year when it allows 66 points or more and 4-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 66.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Pioneers have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Falcons. Denver has 37 assists on 66 field goals (56.1 percent) over its past three contests while Air Force has assists on 46 of 83 field goals (55.4 percent) during its past three games.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Denver has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 20.3 percent of all possessions, the second-highest rate among all Summit League teams. Over their last five games, the Pioneers have forced opponents into turnovers on 21.4 percent of all possessions.

