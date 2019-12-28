SLIPPING AT 66: Denver is 0-10 this year when it allows 66 points or more and 4-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 66.
STREAK STATS: Denver has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 69.3 points while giving up 74.3.
BALL SECURITY: The diligent North Dakota State offense has turned the ball over on 15.1 percent of its possessions, the fifth-best mark in Division I. 21.6 percent of all Denver possessions have resulted in a turnover (the Pioneers are ranked 293rd, nationally).
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.