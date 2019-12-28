BOTTOM LINE: Denver looks for its fifth straight win over North Dakota State at Magness Arena. The last victory for the Bison at Denver was a 73-69 win on Feb. 12, 2015.

SENIOR STUDS: North Dakota State’s Tyson Ward, Vinnie Shahid and Rocky Kreuser have combined to account for 53 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 72 percent of all Bison points over the last five games.TERRIFIC TYSON: Ward has connected on 24 percent of the 25 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 6 over the last three games. He’s also made 78.6 percent of his free throws this season.