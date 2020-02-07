TEAM LEADERS: Denver’s Jase Townsend has averaged 18 points and 5.4 rebounds while Ade Murkey has put up 16.7 points and 5.7 rebounds. For the Mastodons, Jarred Godfrey has averaged 15.9 points and 4.5 rebounds while Brian Patrick has put up 12.1 points.

SUMMIT LEAGUE IMPROVEMENT: The Pioneers have scored 74.8 points per game across 10 conference games, an improvement from the 63.3 per game they managed in non-conference play.GIFTED GODFREY: Godfrey has connected on 34.6 percent of the 127 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 24 over the last five games. He’s also converted 65.6 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Purdue Fort Wayne is 0-9 when scoring fewer than 68 points and 11-5 when scoring at least 68.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Mastodons have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Pioneers. Denver has an assist on 26 of 80 field goals (32.5 percent) across its previous three outings while Purdue Fort Wayne has assists on 40 of 73 field goals (54.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Denver has attempted the second-most free throws among all Summit League teams. The Pioneers have averaged 21.2 free throws per game this season, including 23.7 per game against conference opponents.

