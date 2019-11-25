TWO STREAKS: Denver has dropped its last three road games, scoring 56 points and allowing 81.3 points during those contests. Santa Clara has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 84.6 points while giving up 59.2.
ASSIST RATIOS: The Broncos have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Pioneers. Santa Clara has 62 assists on 84 field goals (73.8 percent) over its previous three outings while Denver has assists on 27 of 66 field goals (40.9 percent) during its past three games.
DID YOU KNOW: Santa Clara is rated first in the WCC with an average of 74 possessions per game.
