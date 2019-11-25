LEADING THE WAY: Jase Townsend and Ade Murkey have led the Pioneers. Townsend is averaging 11.4 points and 5.2 rebounds while Murkey is putting up 10.6 points and four rebounds per game. The Broncos have been led by Guglielmo Caruso and DJ Mitchell, who have combined to score 23.6 points per contest.TERRIFIC TOWNSEND: Townsend has connected on 29.2 percent of the 24 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 24 over the last five games. He’s also made 100 percent of his free throws this season.