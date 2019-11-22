BOTTOM LINE: Denver and UC Riverside both look to put winning streaks together . Denver won 72-55 over Western Colorado on Saturday. UC Riverside is coming off a 76-44 win over Redlands on Thursday.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: UC Riverside has relied heavily on its freshmen this year. Callum McRae, George Willborn III, DJ McDonald and Dragan Elkaz have collectively accounted for 58 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 60 percent of all Highlanders points over the last five games.TERRIFIC TOWNSEND: Jase Townsend has connected on 33.3 percent of the 21 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 15 over the last three games. He’s also made 100 percent of his free throws this season.