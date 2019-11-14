TEAM LEADERSHIP: The dynamic Paul Reed has averaged a double-double (14.8 points, 10.3 rebounds and two blocks) to lead the way for the Blue Demons. Complementing Reed is Charlie Moore, who is producing 16.5 points and 4.5 assists per game. The Big Red have been led by Josh Warren, who is averaging 14 points, eight rebounds and 5.3 assists.JUMPING FOR JOSH: Warren has connected on 20 percent of the 10 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 10 over the last three games. He’s also converted 61.5 percent of his free throws this season.