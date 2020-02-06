SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Charlie Moore has either made or assisted on 52 percent of all DePaul field goals over the last three games. Moore has accounted for 17 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Georgetown is 0-8 this year when it scores 71 points or fewer and 13-2 when it scores at least 72.

UNBEATEN WHEN: DePaul is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 60 points or fewer. The Blue Demons are 8-10 when opponents score more than 60.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgetown is rated second among Big East teams with an average of 76.8 points per game.

