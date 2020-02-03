SUPER SENIORS: Xavier’s Naji Marshall, Tyrique Jones and Quentin Goodin have collectively accounted for 50 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 50 percent of all Musketeers points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Charlie Moore has directly created 51 percent of all DePaul field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 18 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Blue Demons have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Musketeers. DePaul has 37 assists on 68 field goals (54.4 percent) across its past three matchups while Xavier has assists on 41 of 86 field goals (47.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: DePaul has attempted the second-most free throws among all Big East teams. The Blue Demons have averaged 21.6 foul shots per game this season and 26 per game over their last five games.

