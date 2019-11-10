TEAM LEADERS: .

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Charlie Moore has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all DePaul field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 20 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Each of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. DePaul went 12-5 against teams outside its conference, while Iowa went 12-1 in such games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD