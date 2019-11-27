FUELING THE OFFENSE: Charlie Moore has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all DePaul field goals over the last three games. Moore has accounted for 17 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Minnesota has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 82 points while giving up 54.3.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Golden Gophers have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Blue Demons. Minnesota has an assist on 53 of 90 field goals (58.9 percent) over its previous three games while DePaul has assists on 50 of 89 field goals (56.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Minnesota has made 10.3 3-pointers per game this season, which is most among Big Ten teams. The Golden Gophers have averaged 11.7 3-pointers per game over their last three games.

