BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: St. John’s’ LJ Figueroa has averaged 15.1 points and 4.8 rebounds while Julian Champagnie has put up 8.8 points and 6.1 rebounds. For the Blue Demons, Paul Reed has averaged 16.1 points, 11.1 rebounds and 3.2 blocks while Charlie Moore has put up 15.9 points, 6.4 assists and two steals.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Moore has accounted for 45 percent of all DePaul field goals over the last three games. Moore has 16 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

SUCCESS AT 70: St. John’s is a perfect 11-0 when scoring at least 70 points and 0-5 when scoring 68 points or fewer.

STREAK STATS: DePaul has won its last four road games, scoring 77.8 points, while allowing 69.5 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: St. John’s has committed a turnover on just 16.7 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest rate among all Big East teams. The Red Storm have turned the ball over only 12.4 times per game this season and just 9.7 times per game over their last three games.

