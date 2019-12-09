LEADING THE CHARGE: Notre Dame’s John Mooney has averaged 13.2 points and 12 rebounds while T.J. Gibbs has put up 11.8 points. For the Titans, Antoine Davis has averaged 23.8 points, 4.9 assists and 2.4 steals while Justin Miller has put up 8.1 points and 6.1 rebounds.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Davis has either made or assisted on 67 percent of all Detroit field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 23 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: Notre Dame is a flawless 5-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 40 percent or less. The Fighting Irish are 1-3 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

COLD SPELL: Detroit has lost its last five road games, scoring 63.4 points, while allowing 86 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The Notre Dame offense has recorded a turnover on only 14.3 percent of its possessions, which is the fifth-best rate in the country. The Detroit defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 18.4 percent of all possessions (ranked 269th among Division I teams).

