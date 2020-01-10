DIALING IT UP A NOTCH: The Penguins have scored 72 points per game across four conference games, an improvement from the 66.1 per game they put up in non-conference play.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Davis has made or assisted on 46 percent of all Detroit field goals over the last five games. Davis has accounted for 34 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 75: Youngstown State is 0-5 this year when it allows 75 points or more and 10-2 when holding opponents to fewer than 75.

PERFECT WHEN: Youngstown State is a sterling 8-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.8 percent or less. The Penguins are 2-7 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: Youngstown State is rated first among Horizon teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 34.8 percent. The Penguins have averaged 13.4 offensive boards per game and 14.7 per game over their last three games.

