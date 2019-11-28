KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Davis has made or assisted on 57 percent of all Detroit field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 35 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Detroit has lost its last three road games, scoring 59.7 points, while allowing 82.3 per game.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Bobcats have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Titans. Ohio has an assist on 37 of 67 field goals (55.2 percent) across its previous three outings while Detroit has assists on 27 of 59 field goals (45.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Detroit as a collective unit has made 8.8 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among Horizon teams.

