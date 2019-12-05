SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Antoine Davis has either made or assisted on 71 percent of all Detroit field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 26 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Eagles have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Titans. Detroit has 23 assists on 62 field goals (37.1 percent) across its past three matchups while Eastern Michigan has assists on 23 of 61 field goals (37.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The sturdy Eastern Michigan defense has held opponents to just 58.1 points per game, the 16th-lowest in Division I. Detroit has allowed an average of 83.6 points through seven games (ranked 261st, nationally).

