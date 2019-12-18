SUPER SENIORS: Northeastern’s Jordan Roland, Bolden Brace and Maxime Boursiquot have collectively scored 53 percent of the team’s points this season, including 71 percent of all Huskies scoring over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JORDAN: Roland has connected on 44 percent of the 84 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 15 of 40 over the last five games. He’s also converted 92.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

SUCCESS AT 72: Northeastern is a perfect 5-0 when scoring at least 72 points and 0-6 when scoring 71 points or fewer.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Titans have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Huskies. Detroit has an assist on 36 of 65 field goals (55.4 percent) across its previous three contests while Northeastern has assists on 36 of 67 field goals (53.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Detroit has made 9.4 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is most among Horizon teams. The Titans have averaged 10.7 3-pointers per game over their last three games.

