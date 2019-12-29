KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Davis has either made or assisted on 52 percent of all Detroit field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 23 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Detroit is 0-10 when scoring fewer than 72 points and 2-1 when scoring at least 72.

FLOOR SPACING: Detroit’s Willy Isiani has attempted 73 3-pointers and connected on 31.5 percent of them, and is 9 for 32 over his past five games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Gonzaga offense has scored 88.2 points per game this season, ranking the Bulldogs second nationally. The Detroit defense has allowed 79.8 points per game to opponents (ranked 278th).

