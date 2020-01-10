FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Boston College’s Thornton, Steffon Mitchell and Jay Heath have combined to account for 47 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 43 percent of all Eagles points over the last five games.

STEPPING IT UP: The Yellow Jackets have scored 70.8 points per game across five conference games, an improvement from the 64.7 per game they put up against non-conference opponents.DOMINANT DEVOE: Devoe has connected on 41.7 percent of the 72 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 16 over his last three games. He’s also converted 70.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Georgia Tech is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 63 points and 7-2 when scoring at least 63.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Boston College is a perfect 6-0 when it holds an opponent to 60 points or fewer. The Eagles are 3-6 when opponents score more than 60 points.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgia Tech is ranked second among ACC teams with an average of 72.9 possessions per game.

