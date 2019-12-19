TEAM LEADERS: Providence’s Diallo has averaged 14.1 points, nine rebounds and 2.1 steals while David Duke has put up 12.6 points and 4.5 rebounds. For the Longhorns, Coleman has averaged 13 points, four rebounds and 4.9 assists while Courtney Ramey has put up 10.6 points and 4.3 rebounds.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Ramey has made or assisted on 41 percent of all Texas field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 13 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Providence is 0-5 this year when it scores 65 points or fewer and 6-1 when it scores at least 66.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Longhorns have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Friars. Providence has 42 assists on 64 field goals (65.6 percent) over its past three matchups while Texas has assists on 49 of 74 field goals (66.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Providence defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 25.1 percent of all possessions, which is the 24th-highest rate in the country. The Texas offense has turned the ball over on 20.7 percent of its possessions (ranked 257th among Division I teams).

