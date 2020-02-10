SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. Diarra, Xavier Sneed and Makol Mawien have combined to account for 54 percent of Kansas State’s scoring this season. For Oklahoma State, Waters, Cameron McGriff, Isaac Likekele and Thomas Dziagwa have collectively accounted for 59 percent of all Oklahoma State scoring.

AD

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Likekele has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all Oklahoma State field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 13 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

AD

SLIPPING AT 73: Kansas State is 0-7 this year when it allows 73 points or more and 9-7 when holding opponents to fewer than 73.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Cowboys have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Wildcats. Kansas State has 31 assists on 62 field goals (50 percent) across its past three matchups while Oklahoma State has assists on 40 of 75 field goals (53.3 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY STATE: Kansas State has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 24.3 percent of all possessions, the highest rate among all Big 12 teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com