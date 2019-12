DELAND, Fla. — Mahamadou Diawara had a season-high 22 points plus 10 rebounds, including two free throws in the final seconds of the game to allow Stetson to post a 72-67 win over Bethune-Cookman on Tuesday night.

The Wildcats got within three points, 70-67 on two free throws from Isaiah Bailey with :19 left. Diawara answered by hitting the first of two free throws with :13 remaining. Bailey missed a 3 and Diawara pulled down the rebound, drew a foul and hit the first of two free throws to set the final score.