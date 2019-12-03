Christiaan Jones had 16 points and six rebounds for Stetson (5-5).
Malik Maitland had 16 points for the Wildcats (5-4). Leon Redd added 13 points. Isaiah Bailey had 11 rebounds.
Stetson faces VMI on the road on Saturday. Bethune-Cookman takes on Jacksonville on the road on Saturday.
