Stetson (3-3) had a 31-14 advantage at the break. The Hawks battled back to win the second half 41-32 but could never completely close the gap. They cut the lead to 57-52 after Deion Hammond made three straight free throws with 1:32 remaining. Perry made two free throws and Terry Ivery added two more in the final seconds to seal the win.
Hammond finished with 20 points for Monmouth (2-5).
