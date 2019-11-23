Jessup totaled 22 points and Dickinson had 16 for the Broncos (3-2).

The Tigers were a finger-tip away from winning in regulation when Jeremiah Bailey grabbed the rebound off Jahlil Tripp’s missed 3 and scored underneath, but time had run out and the teams moved on to overtime.

Tripp had 22 points to lead Pacific (5-3), which had won three in a row before falling to the Broncos. Justin Moore and Broc Finstuen added 14 apiece.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD