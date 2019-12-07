Illinois-Chicago posted a season-high 21 assists.

Purdue Fort Wayne put up just 14 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Jarred Godfrey had 17 points for the Mastodons (6-6), whose four-game win streak came to end. Deonte Billups added 11 points and seven rebounds.

Illinois-Chicago takes on DePaul on the road next Saturday. Purdue Fort Wayne takes on Judson at home on Tuesday.

