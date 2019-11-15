Mercer finished at 63% and FGCU shot 52% in the second half, reaching 39% for the game.

Zach Scott had 18 points for the Eagles (0-4). Sam Gagliardi added 12 points and six rebounds. Dakota Rivers had 11 points.

Mercer plays Georgia Southern on the road on Tuesday. Florida Gulf Coast looks for its first win against Florida Atlantic at home on Wednesday.

