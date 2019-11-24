Drew Lutz scored had 20 points for the Cardinals (2-5) but registered seven of his team’s 20 turnovers. Keaston Willis added 13 points and Vincent Miszkiewicz had nine rebounds.

Eastern Illinois takes on Purdue Fort Wayne on the road next Wednesday. Incarnate Word matches up against Portland on the road next Sunday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD