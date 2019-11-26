Eric McGill had 10 points for Southern Illinois (3-4), which ended its four-game losing streak.
Jibri Blount had 21 points, seven rebounds and five steals for the Eagles (2-5).
Southern Illinois plays Saint Louis on the road on Sunday. NC Central matches up against Wofford on the road on Monday.
