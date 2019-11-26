CARBONDALE, Ill. — Marcus Domask had 18 points and five assists and Barret Benson scored a career-high 17 points as Southern Illinois defeated NC Central 64-48 on Tuesday night.

The Salukis led 42-28 at halftime after a first half in which they made their first seven 3-point attempts in building a 25-10 lead. They finished 10 of 13 from beyond the arc in the first half.