Devante Carter had 11 points for the Spartans (3-7), who have lost six games in a row. Joe Bryant Jr. added 10 points. Steven Whitley had six assists.
Southern Illinois (4-5) matches up against Southern Miss on the road on Saturday. Norfolk State faces Hampton on the road on Saturday.
