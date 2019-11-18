Doolittle and Reaves combined for nearly half of Oklahoma’s 75 points.

William & Mary (4-1) was led by Nathan Knight with a season-high 30 points. Andy Van Vliet finished with 16 points and 13 rebounds.

SHOOTING WOES

Oklahoma misfired on its first 10 3-point attempts. Manek’s triple with 17:21 remaining in the second half was the Sooners first of the game. OU ended the game making 3-of-18 (16.7%) from long distance.

TAKING CONTROL

William & Mary scored the game’s opening basket on a short jumper by Van Vliet and stayed in front until the Sooners took the lead at 70-68.

UP NEXT

William & Mary plays at Stanford on Thursday.

Oklahoma hosts Maryland-Eastern Shore on Thursday.

