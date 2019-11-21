The lead grew to 51-41 with 15:42 remaining when Doolittle hit a pair of free throws and the Sooners led by as many as 28 as they emptied the bench, playing all 13 players who suited up.

Doolittle made all seven of his field-goal attempts and had three steals. Brady Manek added 16 points for the Sooners, who remain unbeaten through the first five games of the season. Reaves scored 14 points and De’Vion Harmon added 10.

Ahmad Frost and Canaan Bartley each had 13 to lead the Hawks (0-6).

Oklahoma let a 12-point lead dissolve over the last five minutes of the first half and the Hawks pulled in front on Da’Shawn Phillip’s 3-pointer with 32 seconds to play.

BIG PICTURE

Oklahoma’s 5-0 start is the second under Coach Lon Kruger and its best start of a season since the 2015-16 squad began the year 12-0. The victory was the 15th in a row for the Sooners at home over a non-conference foe.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma hits the road for the first of five straight away games when they open the 2019 National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame Classic against Stanford on Monday, Nov. 25 in Kansas City, Mo. Oklahoma and Stanford will tipoff at 8:30 p.m. CST inside the Sprint Center.

Maryland Eastern Shore will play at home for the first time this season after six consecutive road games. The Hawks welcome Wofford at 6 p.m.

