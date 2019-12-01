John Knight III had 13 points and five rebounds off the bench to pace the Thunderbirds (4-4). Southern Utah shot just 34% from the floor and missed 20 of 26 from 3-point range.
LMU sank half of its 50 shots, including 4 of 14 from distance. SUU outrebounded the Lions 32-26.
