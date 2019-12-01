LOS ANGELES — Parker Dortch came off the bench to score 17 points, leading Loyola Marymount to a 61-51 victory over Southern Utah on Sunday.

Dortch knocked down 8 of 11 shots from the floor for the Lions (3-4), who came in having lost four of their last five games. Freshman Seikou Sisoho Jawara finished with 11 points, five rebounds and two steals, Eli Scott totaled six boards and six assists.