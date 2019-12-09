TEAM LEADERS: Kansas’ Dotson has averaged 19.5 points, four rebounds and 4.5 assists while Udoka Azubuike has put up 14.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and two blocks. For the Panthers, Roy has averaged 13.9 points and 4.4 rebounds while Josh Thomas has put up 12 points and 4.9 rebounds.

AD

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Dotson has made or assisted on 43 percent of all Kansas field goals over the last three games. Dotson has accounted for 20 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

AD

STREAK STATS: Kansas has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 83.3 points while giving up 60.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Jayhawks have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Panthers. Kansas has 44 assists on 89 field goals (49.4 percent) over its previous three matchups while Milwaukee has assists on 26 of 63 field goals (41.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Kansas is rated second among Big 12 teams with an average of 81.6 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD