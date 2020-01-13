SENIOR STUDS: Oklahoma’s Reaves, Kristian Doolittle and Brady Manek have collectively accounted for 61 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 58 percent of all Sooners points over the last five games.

BIG 12 BOOST: The Jayhawks have given up only 57.7 points per game to Big 12 opponents thus far. That’s an improvement from the 62.3 per game they allowed over 11 non-conference games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Dotson has either made or assisted on 40 percent of all Kansas field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 16 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: The Sooners are 10-0 when they hold opposing teams to 72 points or fewer and 1-4 when opponents exceed 72 points. The Jayhawks are 11-0 when they score at least 71 points and 1-3 on the year when falling short of 71.

STREAK SCORING: Oklahoma has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 76.8 points while giving up 64.3.

DID YOU KNOW: Oklahoma has committed a turnover on just 15.1 percent of its possessions this season, which is the fifth-best rate among all Division I teams. The Sooners have turned the ball over only 10.8 times per game this season.

