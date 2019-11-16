Caelan Barnes recovered a fumble forced by Marcus Bruce on the game’s second play from scrimmage and six plays later Kevin Thompson’s 4-yard touchdown run gave Sacramento State a 7-0 lead. Josiah Erickson recovered another Vandals fumble early in the second quarter at the 19 and, after the Hornets went three-and-out, Devon Medeiros made a 33-yard field goal but Idaho was called for roughing the kicker, giving Sacramento State a first-and-goal at the 6. Two plays later, Dotson scored on a 4-yard run. Medeiros kicked a 33-yarder midway through the period and BJ Perkinson’s 22-yard TD run with 54 seconds left in the half made it 24-0.